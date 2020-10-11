Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASTY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $191.70.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

