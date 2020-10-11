Barclays Increases G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $14.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIII. B. Riley decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $744.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.37. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

