Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.60.
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82.
In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,814 shares of company stock valued at $46,030,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.