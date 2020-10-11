DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given “Hold” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPSGY. Warburg Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. Analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

