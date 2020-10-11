DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

