Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.48. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

