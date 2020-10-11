Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.48. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Analyst Recommendations for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Campbell Soup Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Campbell Soup Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Etsy Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade
Etsy Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ConforMIS Inc Raised by Oppenheimer
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ConforMIS Inc Raised by Oppenheimer
Brunswick Co. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Brunswick Co. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
PPG Industries, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
PPG Industries, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report