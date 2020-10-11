Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $147.30 and last traded at $146.67. 3,356,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,848,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.59.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $3,230,765.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,818.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Etsy by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after purchasing an additional 723,229 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.