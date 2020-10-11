Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ConforMIS Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for ConforMIS in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ConforMIS’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.80.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConforMIS by 250.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Earnings History and Estimates for ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ConforMIS Inc Raised by Oppenheimer
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ConforMIS Inc Raised by Oppenheimer
Brunswick Co. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Brunswick Co. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
PPG Industries, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
PPG Industries, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Acerinox, S.A. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Acerinox, S.A. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report