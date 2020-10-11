Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ConforMIS Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for ConforMIS in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ConforMIS’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.80.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConforMIS by 250.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

