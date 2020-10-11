PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

