Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $155.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $157.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.25.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

