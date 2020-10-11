Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

