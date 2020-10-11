Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,581.63 ($86.00).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,700 ($100.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,355 ($109.17) target price (up from GBX 7,399 ($96.68)) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock opened at GBX 8,048 ($105.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,485.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,453.46. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,176 ($106.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $2.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.40), for a total transaction of £10,398.40 ($13,587.35).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.