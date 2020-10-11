Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at $968,192.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGII stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

