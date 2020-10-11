Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,190.98.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

CMG opened at $1,281.99 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 142.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,272.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,048.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

