Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

