ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.10 by UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €8.10 ($9.53) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.24 ($9.69).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.