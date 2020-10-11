Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

