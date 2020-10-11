Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

PXD stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

