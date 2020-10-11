National Bank Financial Comments on Air Canada’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.73) by C($2.55). The company had revenue of C$527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.66 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.62.

AC stock opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.94. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.