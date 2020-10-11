National Bank Financial Comments on Air Canada’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.73) by C($2.55). The company had revenue of C$527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.66 million.
AC stock opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.94. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
