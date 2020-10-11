Head-To-Head Survey: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) vs. Income Opportunity Realty Investors (OTCMKTS:IOR)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and Income Opportunity Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $243.00 million 0.14 -$997.51 million N/A N/A Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A N/A $4.14 million N/A N/A

Income Opportunity Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hammerson.

Volatility and Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.1% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hammerson and Income Opportunity Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 4 5 2 0 1.82 Income Opportunity Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Income Opportunity Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A 4.21% 4.21%

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors beats Hammerson on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

