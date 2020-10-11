ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Prices IPO at $19.00-$21.00 Per Share (ARRY)

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ARRY) expects to raise $676 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 33,800,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. generated $975.1 million in revenue and $110.6 million in net income. ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. has a market-cap of $2.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Securities, Guggenheim Securities and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and Credit Suisse, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank were co-managers.

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: The S-1 filing shows this detail on the company’s name: ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC, to be converted to a corporation named Array Technologies, Inc.) We are one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. Our principal product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers commonly referred to as a single-axis “tracker.” Trackers move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which significantly increases their energy production. Solar energy projects that use trackers generate up to 25% more energy and deliver a 22% lower levelized cost of energy (“LCOE”) than projects that use “fixed tilt” mounting systems, according to BloombergNEF. Trackers represent between 10% and 15% of the cost of constructing a ground-mounted solar energy project, and approximately 70% of all ground-mounted solar energy projects constructed in the U.S. during 2019 utilized trackers according to BloombergNEF and IHS Markit, respectively. “.

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. was founded in 1989 and has employees. The company is located at 3901 Midway Place NE Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109 and can be reached via phone at (505) 881-7567.

Receive News & Ratings for ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.