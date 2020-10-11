Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNPRF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Uniper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. Uniper has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

