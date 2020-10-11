UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

