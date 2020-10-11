UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Prices IPO at $19.00-$21.00 Per Share
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Prices IPO at $19.00-$21.00 Per Share
Uniper Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets
Uniper Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets
UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet
UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet
SPINAL ELEMENTS HOLDINGS, INC. Plans $108 Million IPO for October 15th
SPINAL ELEMENTS HOLDINGS, INC. Plans $108 Million IPO for October 15th
Imperial Oil Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Imperial Oil Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
NextEra Energy Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, October 27th
NextEra Energy Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, October 27th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report