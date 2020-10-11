Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.33% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.56.

TSE:IMO opened at C$16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.92. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.96.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

