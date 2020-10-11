Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.33% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.56.
TSE:IMO opened at C$16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.92. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.96.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
