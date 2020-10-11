NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, October 27th

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $302.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.69.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,639 shares of company stock worth $17,875,120 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 164.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

