Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$21.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$21.00 price target by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.
SU has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.35.
SU opened at C$16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.