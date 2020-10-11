Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$21.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$21.00 price target by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.35.

SU opened at C$16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.5085154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

