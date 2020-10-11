BMO Capital Markets Increases Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$19.00

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

RUS opened at C$19.08 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.42.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

