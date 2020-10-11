Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Lowered to “Underperform” at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$39.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$248.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.4895863 EPS for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,186.50. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.77, for a total transaction of C$583,106.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,313,845.74. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,150 over the last ninety days.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.