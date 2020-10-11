Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

RCH opened at C$39.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$36.90.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$248.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.4895863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,186.50. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at C$85,853.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,150.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

