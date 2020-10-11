$0.28 EPS Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $19.31 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

