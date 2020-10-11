Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.22). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.