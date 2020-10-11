Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRBP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.20 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.