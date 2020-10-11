Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard Growth ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 7,270 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,583% compared to the average volume of 432 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VUG opened at $235.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

