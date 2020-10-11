Investors Purchase High Volume of India Globalization Capital Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,432 call options.
NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $1.55 on Friday. India Globalization Capital has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.50.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
India Globalization Capital Company Profile
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.
