Investors Purchase High Volume of India Globalization Capital Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,432 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $1.55 on Friday. India Globalization Capital has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

