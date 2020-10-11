Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,493% compared to the average daily volume of 116 call options.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,949.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,632 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 897,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

