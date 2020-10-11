Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 581% compared to the typical volume of 534 call options.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.