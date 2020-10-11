Eastman Kodak Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 129,600 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 61,714 call options.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 139.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,259.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.