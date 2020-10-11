Brokers Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

FND stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $4,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,001.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,151,493 shares of company stock worth $415,410,788. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

