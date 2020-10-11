Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$37.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.09.

Shares of TXG opened at C$21.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.79 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$274,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,669.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

