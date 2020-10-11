DA Davidson Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $308.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

