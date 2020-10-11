National Bank Financial Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$108.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$108.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$75.91 and a 52 week high of C$109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$102.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.51.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9754097 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.50, for a total value of C$1,747,755.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,954.95.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

