Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By DA Davidson

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.