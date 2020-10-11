Financial Analysis: Electromed (ELMD) vs. The Competition

Electromed (NYSE: ELMD) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Electromed to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 12.82% 14.48% 13.01% Electromed Competitors -310.31% -90.21% -20.70%

This table compares Electromed and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $32.47 million $4.16 million 20.40 Electromed Competitors $1.01 billion $120.03 million 24.48

Electromed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Electromed. Electromed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Electromed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed Competitors 338 1000 1695 86 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Electromed’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electromed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed’s rivals have a beta of 24.48, indicating that their average share price is 2,348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed rivals beat Electromed on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

