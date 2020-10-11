Financial Survey: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -28.81% -61.79% -27.37% Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marin Software and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 3 12 19 1 2.51

Workday has a consensus price target of $235.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than Marin Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.19 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Workday $3.63 billion 14.75 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -158.96

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats Marin Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as other HCM solutions, such as Workday Recruiting, Time Tracking, Payroll, and Learning. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution with built-in intelligence for finance, human resource, and sales teams; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

