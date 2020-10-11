Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grocery Outlet and Ingles Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.24% 15.05% 5.19% Ingles Markets 3.16% 20.15% 7.32%

Risk and Volatility

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Ingles Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.55 $15.42 million $0.79 54.80 Ingles Markets $4.20 billion 0.19 $81.58 million $4.03 9.57

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Ingles Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 190 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 10 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 108 pharmacies and 102 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

