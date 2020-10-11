Cormark Comments on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Cormark increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock opened at C$8.10 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$420.69 million during the quarter.

In other Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Leblanc sold 50,000 shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$454,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,054,060.88. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,137.72. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,228.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

