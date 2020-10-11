Comparing Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) & CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (NYSE:CYRBY)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and CYRELA BRAZIL R/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -10.89% -4.52% -1.25% CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 10.33% 7.49% 3.97%

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. CYRELA BRAZIL R/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cedar Realty Trust and CYRELA BRAZIL R/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.71%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and CYRELA BRAZIL R/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.55 $1.08 million $0.45 1.99 CYRELA BRAZIL R/S $955.30 million 1.87 $105.41 million N/A N/A

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust.

Summary

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S beats Cedar Realty Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

