Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) versus HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Financial Comparison

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HV Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HV Bancorp N/A 5.82% 0.53% Bankwell Financial Group 12.05% 5.80% 0.52%

This table compares HV Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HV Bancorp $12.06 million 2.45 N/A N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group $88.19 million 1.37 $18.22 million $2.31 6.62

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than HV Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

HV Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of HV Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of HV Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HV Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HV Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats HV Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in various investment securities. It serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania from its executive office, four full service bank offices, one limited service office, a loan origination office, and a loan production office. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including residential real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, or automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. As of June 9, 2018, it operated through a network of 12 branches. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

