Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $18,221,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 565,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 393.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 395,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $11,983,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

