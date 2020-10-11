Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

GSC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

TSE GSC opened at C$5.98 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$6.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $657.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$118.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.