Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.
GSC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.
TSE GSC opened at C$5.98 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$6.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $657.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
